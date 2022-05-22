Advertisement
Rollout of See Something Say Something across Kerry could be delayed

May 22, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Rollout of See Something Say Something across Kerry could be delayed
It could be the end of the year before a text alert system is rolled out across Kerry.

 

The See Something, Say Something initiative allows the public to anonymously text Gardaí about incidents of concern.

Earlier this year, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster said the scheme would be rolled out across all Kerry towns by the middle of this year.

 

At the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, correspondence from the office of Justice Minister Helen McEntee showed that could be delayed.

 

The letter said the scheme will initially be rolled out to Listowel, Kenmare and Dingle, before making it to the rest of the county by the end of this year.

