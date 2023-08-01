Advertisement
Rolling closure of Kerry Fire Stations as industrial action continues

Aug 1, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Rolling closure of Kerry Fire Stations as industrial action continues
Rolling strike action in the retained fire service continues in Kerry across this week.

Retained firefighters are not full-time employees based in fire stations, but they are paid by local authorities to be on-call to respond to emergencies.

Members of SIPTU recently voted to reject recommendations from the Labour Court following negotiations.

Fire stations in the county will continue industrial action this week, with rolling station closures across the county.

SIPTU says stations all over the country are short-staffed with dangerously low levels of crewing on call out, due to people retiring or leaving the job.

Over the past few weeks, retained fire crews have been picketing nationwide, over recruitment and retention issues.

In Kerry, strike action resumed yesterday, with rolling closures of fire stations across the county, which are set to continue until the end of the week.

Stations in Castleisland, Listowel, Killarney and Sneem will be closed today (Tuesday August 1st), Thursday and on Saturday.

Tralee, Ballybunion, Killorglin and Kenmare fire stations will close on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the stations in Dingle and Cahersiveen will remain open for the entire week.

