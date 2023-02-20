Rock thrown through window at Tralee pensioner's home for the third time

Gardai in Tralee are appealing for information after an elderly man had a rock thrown through his living room window for the third time.

The incident happened at 5am on the morning of January 29 at St Brendan's Park in the town.

The pensioner also had a rock thrown in to his home on Halloween night in October, and in January of last year.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony says the co-operation of the public is essential is finding out who was responsible for these incidents.

He made this appeal, to anyone who might've been in the area at the time: