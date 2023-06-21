Advertisement
Roads reopen in Killarney and Listowel following yesterday's flooding

Jun 21, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Flooding at the junction of Library Road and Upper Church Street, Listowel on June 20th 2023
Businesses in Listowel and Killarney are assessing the cost of yesterday's weather damage, after torrential rain caused widespread flooding and road closures.

In Killarney, Park Road and Countess Road were impassable for a time, and it's understood a house in the town went on fire following a possible lightening strike.

In Listowel, there was significant flooding in Clieveragh and the new roundabout on the Ballybunion road, as well as the R552 Ballylongford road.

These roads are now passable  - however, traffic barriers remained in place overnight on the Clieveragh Road and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Crews from Kerry County Council were needed in both towns to clear debris and deal with the worst of the flooding and ponding.

Some areas in the county were without electricity for a time during the weather warning, but it's believed power has been restored to all areas this morning.

