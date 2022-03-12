Roads and car parks closures to facilitate Kerry St Patrick’s Day parades

Kerry County Council has decided to close a number of roads, streets and carparks to facilitate St Patrick’s Day parades.

The closures will be in place in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel.

In Killarney, the Beech Road lower car park will be closed from 7pm on Wednesday (March 16th) to 7pm Thursday (March 17th).

Mission Road at the junction of Beech Road to the cathedral will be closed on St Patrick’s Day from 11am to 4pm.

Closures will also impact Kenmare Place, the East Avenue Road, Fair Hill, College Street, College Square, Plunkett Street, New Street from Market Cross to the junction of St Mary’s Road Terrace and Beech Road from the junction at New Street to the Mission Road junction from 1pm to 3.30pm

Main Street from the junction of Plunkett Street to Market Cross will be closed to traffic from 1pm to 5.30pm.

Due to these road closures, there will be restricted access to High Street from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Meanwhile in Tralee on St Patrick’s Day, John Joe Sheehy Road will be closed from the junction with Edward Street to the roundabout at Austin Stack’s Park from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Boherbee, Upper and Lower Castle Street, Denny Street, Ivy Terrace and The Mall / Bridge Street (rolling closures from the roundabout at Austin Stack’s Park to the junction with Prince’s Quay) will be closed from 11.30 am to 2.30pm.

In Listowel, it will be closed from the entrance to the Town Park on Bridge Road via The Square and William Street (N-69), Charles Street and Courthouse Road (R-553), Church Street and returning to the Square and Bridge Road (N-69) from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Due to these road closures, motorists are advised to expect delays from noon to 2.30pm.