Road in North Kerry closed due to flooding

Jul 14, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Road in North Kerry closed due to flooding
Kerry County Council has closed one road to traffic as a result of flooding.

The R553 road between Lisselton and Ballybunion has been closed.

Diversions are in place via Ballyconry/the Tralee-Ballybunion road.

The council said there had been spot flooding in Listowel but this has receded.

Flooding’s also receded on the N21 road between Tralee and Castleisland.

Gardaí are advising motorists to take extra care on the roads.

