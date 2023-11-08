Advertisement
Road in Fenit to close for two months

Nov 8, 2023 09:23 By radiokerrynews
Road in Fenit to close for two months
A road in Fenit is due to close this week for two months to facilitate road works.

 

The essential works are due to start this week and will be completed in early next year.

Under Uisce Éireann’s leakage reduction programme, Kerry County Council is replacing 2km of water mains.

 

To facilitate the construction of the new water main, the L-2007 Tawlaght Lane road from the T-junction at the Lighthouse village to the T-junction entering into Churchill will close.

 

The road closure will be in place until December 22nd.

Local diversions will be sign-posted through Churchill and will continue onto the R558 towards Fenit.

 

