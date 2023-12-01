Road closures tomorrow for Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Almost 30 roads in South Kerry will be closed for parts of tomorrow to facilitate a rally.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the closure of the roads, as well as streets and carparks in Killarney, for the Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

Kenmare Place and Main Street in Killarney from the Killarney Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 6.30 this evening until 9pm.

This is for the ceremonial start of the rally.

For the Dromin stages the roads starting at Listry Cross via Coolroe, Nantinan, Coolbane, Lismacfinnin, Anglont, Dromin, Knockavota and finishing at Knockavota will close from 8:15am to 2:45pm.

For the Caragh Lake stages, routes starting at Tooreennasliggaun via Quaybaun, Cosha North, Bunglasha, Drom East, Blackstones and finishing at Shanacashel will close from 9am to 3:20pm.

Shanera stages of the rally will be closed from 9:45am to 4pm starting at Ownagarry Bridge via Kilcoolaght, Shannera Lower, Shanacloon, Kilgobnet Village, Cooleanig Lower, Gaddagh Bridge, Cooleanig Upper and finishing at Gearha.

Stages for the Rockfield area will be closed from 2:15 to 7:30pm starting at Lissavane East via Knocknaman, Laharan, Rockfield Middle, Flynn’s Forge, Aglish and finishing at Ballytrasna.

Lewis Road Car Park in Killarney is unavailable for parking until 11.30 tomorrow morning.

For the Killarney Historic Rallies ceremonial finish tomorrow evening, Kenmare Place and Main Street from the Killarney Plaza Hotel to Market Cross will be closed from 6 to 8.30 pm.

The laneway adjacent to Killarney Town Hall and the Plaza Hotel will also be closed tomorrow evening at the same times.