Advertisement
News

Road closures in Killarney for Rally of the Lakes

Apr 28, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Road closures in Killarney for Rally of the Lakes Road closures in Killarney for Rally of the Lakes
Callum DevineNoel O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) won the 2022 Rally of the Lakes. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Share this article

Several roads will be closed in Killarney over the long weekend for the Rally of the Lakes.

The 42nd annual rally, sponsored by Assess Ireland, runs from this evening until Sunday.

Almost 200 international drivers will take part in the event.

Advertisement

The Lewis Road car park closed to the public last night, and will remain closed until Sunday evening to facilitate overnight parking for competitors.

The rally begins on Saturday morning, and the Moll’s Gap road will close from 7am to 11:15am tomorrow.

The rally will then move into the Beara Peninsula and the Castletownbere area for the rest of Saturday, and the rally will not affect local traffic.

Advertisement

Sunday moves back to the Moll’s Gap and Ballaghbeama, and so Moll’s Gap will close from 6:30am to 1:15pm on Sunday, and Ballaghbeama will be closed from 7:30am to 2pm.

The pitstop for the rally on Sunday is at the Liebherr Container Crane Factory in Fossa, so motorists are advised the approach roads to and from Fossa will be busy all day.

The rally goes on to East Kerry on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Rathmore, Barraduff and Gneeveguilla areas will all be much busier than usual.

Advertisement

The Gortnagane road will be closed from 12:15pm to 6:05pm on Sunday, and Knockrower East will be closed from 12:45pm to 6:45pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus