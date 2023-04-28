Road closures in Killarney for Rally of the Lakes

Several roads will be closed in Killarney over the long weekend for the Rally of the Lakes.

The 42nd annual rally, sponsored by Assess Ireland, runs from this evening until Sunday.

Almost 200 international drivers will take part in the event.

The Lewis Road car park closed to the public last night, and will remain closed until Sunday evening to facilitate overnight parking for competitors.

The rally begins on Saturday morning, and the Moll’s Gap road will close from 7am to 11:15am tomorrow.

The rally will then move into the Beara Peninsula and the Castletownbere area for the rest of Saturday, and the rally will not affect local traffic.

Sunday moves back to the Moll’s Gap and Ballaghbeama, and so Moll’s Gap will close from 6:30am to 1:15pm on Sunday, and Ballaghbeama will be closed from 7:30am to 2pm.

The pitstop for the rally on Sunday is at the Liebherr Container Crane Factory in Fossa, so motorists are advised the approach roads to and from Fossa will be busy all day.

The rally goes on to East Kerry on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Rathmore, Barraduff and Gneeveguilla areas will all be much busier than usual.

The Gortnagane road will be closed from 12:15pm to 6:05pm on Sunday, and Knockrower East will be closed from 12:45pm to 6:45pm.