Advertisement
News

Road closures for St Patrick’s Day parades in Kerry

Mar 16, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Road closures for St Patrick’s Day parades in Kerry
Pictured; Juke Healy (St Patrick) and stars Róisín Sugrue and Maiya Rivis McHugh, Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

There are road closures today and tomorrow to facilitate St Patrick's Day Parades.

Kerry County Council is closing several roads and car parks in Killarney, Tralee and Listowel over the course of today and tomorrow, St Patrick's Day.

In Killarney, the Beech Road Car Park Lower will be closed from 7pm on today to 7pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Main Street from the Killarney Plaza to the junction of Main Street and Plunkett Street will be closed from 12 noon to 6pm tomorrow, while Mission Road will be closed from 11am to 4pm between the Junction of B eech Road and the Cathedral.

From 1pm to 3:30pm tomorrow, Kenmare Place, East Avenue Road, Fair Hill from Friary Junction to McSweeney’s corner, College Street, and College Square will be closed.

Plunkett Street, New Street from Market Cross to the junction of St Mary’s Terrace, and Beech Road from the junction at New Street to the junction at Mission Road, will also be closed from 1pm to 3:30pm.

Advertisement

Main Street will be closed from the junction at Plunkett Street to Market Cross between 1pm and 5:30pm tomorrow, and there’ll be restricted access to High Street between 1pm and 3:30pm.

In Tralee, there will be rolling road closures to facilitate the parade along its route between 11:30am and 2:30pm.

The parade will run from the Fels Point Road to Ballymullen roundabout, down to Boherbee via Garryruth and Mitchel’s Road, down from the top of Boherbee to Denny Street via Castle Street, and on from Denny Street to the junction of Ivy Terrace and Prince’s Quay by the Brandon Hotel.

Advertisement

In Listowel, motorists are advised that road closures will cause delays between 12 noon and 2:30pm.

The roads closed for the parade between 12:30pm and 2:30pm are from the entrance to the Town Park on Bridge Road via The Square and William Street, Charles Street and Courthouse Road, Church Street, and returning to the Square and Bridge Road.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Health watchdog finds Kerry residential service to be mostly compliant with the Health Act
Advertisement
This week's €50,000 Prize Bond Star Prize goes to Kerry
No access to Killarney's Ross Castle following days of heavy rain
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Munster Championship tie moved
Munster semi for Killarney Celtic today
Health watchdog finds Kerry residential service to be mostly compliant with the Health Act
Final round of league games tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus