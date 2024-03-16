Road closures for St Patrick’s Day parades in Kerry

There are road closures today and tomorrow to facilitate St Patrick's Day Parades.

Kerry County Council is closing several roads and car parks in Killarney, Tralee and Listowel over the course of today and tomorrow, St Patrick's Day.

In Killarney, the Beech Road Car Park Lower will be closed from 7pm on today to 7pm tomorrow.

Main Street from the Killarney Plaza to the junction of Main Street and Plunkett Street will be closed from 12 noon to 6pm tomorrow, while Mission Road will be closed from 11am to 4pm between the Junction of B eech Road and the Cathedral.

From 1pm to 3:30pm tomorrow, Kenmare Place, East Avenue Road, Fair Hill from Friary Junction to McSweeney’s corner, College Street, and College Square will be closed.

Plunkett Street, New Street from Market Cross to the junction of St Mary’s Terrace, and Beech Road from the junction at New Street to the junction at Mission Road, will also be closed from 1pm to 3:30pm.

Main Street will be closed from the junction at Plunkett Street to Market Cross between 1pm and 5:30pm tomorrow, and there’ll be restricted access to High Street between 1pm and 3:30pm.

In Tralee, there will be rolling road closures to facilitate the parade along its route between 11:30am and 2:30pm.

The parade will run from the Fels Point Road to Ballymullen roundabout, down to Boherbee via Garryruth and Mitchel’s Road, down from the top of Boherbee to Denny Street via Castle Street, and on from Denny Street to the junction of Ivy Terrace and Prince’s Quay by the Brandon Hotel.

In Listowel, motorists are advised that road closures will cause delays between 12 noon and 2:30pm.

The roads closed for the parade between 12:30pm and 2:30pm are from the entrance to the Town Park on Bridge Road via The Square and William Street, Charles Street and Courthouse Road, Church Street, and returning to the Square and Bridge Road.