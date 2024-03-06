Advertisement
Tralee St Patrick’s Day parade to bring ‘A World of Colour’ to streets

Mar 6, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Tralee St Patrick's Day parade to bring 'A World of Colour' to streets
Pictured at the launch in Tralee were Juke Healy (St Patrick) and stars Róisín Sugrue and Maiya Rivis McHugh, Mayor of Tralee Terry O'Brien , Eamon Cunningham Tralee Municipal District Officer and Mark Sullivan of the Rose Hotel Tralee .
The Tralee St Patrick’s Day parade is to bring a world of colour to the streets.

Tralee Chamber, in partnership with Kerry County Council and the Rose Hotel, this week unveiled the 2024 St Patrick’s Day parade theme as ‘An Domhan Trí Dathanna/ A World of Colour’.

Hosts Jamie Flannery, Sean Crowley, and Brian Hurley will be joined by street performers and DJs, while the parade will be full of vibrant inflatables, dazzling costumes, and participation of cultures from around the globe.

The town’s parade will feature the inclusion of the Sensory Street, a dedicated route along Boherbee designed to provide a welcoming and inclusive viewing experience for anyone with autism.

The route runs from the Rose Hotel to Boherbee via Mitchels Road, down Castle Street and finishing on Denny Street.

The Grand Marshal this year is the St Brendan’s Basketball Club, which is celebrating 30 years this year.

