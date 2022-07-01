Road closures announced to facilitate Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle

Several road closures have been announced to facilitate the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

The 170km cycle starts at 6am tomorrow with a 7.30am ceremony in Killarney.

Kerry County Council has announced the closure of the N71 Mission Road in Killarney from 5am until 9am and again from 11.30am until 8pm.

Beech Road will also be closed from 5am until 9am and again from 12 noon to 8pm.

The closure will include the junction of the L3909 and the R877, New Street and finishing at the junction of the L3909 on Beech Road.

The N72 between Fossa and Killorglin will close from 6am until 9am starting at the junction of the N72 and the R563, Miltown Road and finishing at the junction at Laune Bridge.

Kilorglin to Caragh Bridge on the N70 will also close from 6am until 12 noon.

A one-way traffic diversion will be in place for those travelling eastbound from Cahersiveen and Glenbeigh.

The Sneem to Molls Gap road will close from 11am until 8pm, starting at the junction of the N70 and N71 at Gortmullin and Galway’s Bridge and finishing at Torc Waterfall car park.

Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare at the above times are advised to use the alternative N22 route via Glenflesk and Kilgarvan.

The Lower Beech Road car park has been closed since last night while the Lower New Street car park will also be closed until midnight tomorrow.