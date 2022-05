Road restrictions will be in place in Tralee tomorrow (Saturday) for a charity event.

Kerry Motor Club is hosting the Déja Vu Motor Tour as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Mall in Tralee will be closed to traffic from 9am to 1pm when 150 rare classic and motorsport cars will pass through the town centre.

While all other roads will remain open, delays can be expected around Inch, Dingle and along the Conor Pass.