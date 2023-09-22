Road closure due to upgrades to Farranfore railway

Upgrades to the railway in Farranfore will result in a closure of part of the one of the county's busiest roads from today.

The N22 will be closed on the South side at the Farranfore railway crossing to just after the N23 turn to the North side of the level crossing, just after the access to the 4 Park Business Park.

It’ll be closed from 10 o’clock this morning until 3pm on September 30th.

Kerry Airport is advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of your flight due to potential traffic congestion on the route.

Local Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Diversions are in place:

Traffic travelling from Killarney: Divert east onto N23 towards Kerry Airport, turn left onto

N23 at the Killarney Road Roundabout, Castleisland, turn left onto N21 at the Tralee Road

Roundabout, Castleisland and head towards Tralee and turn left at Ballygarry Roundabout back

onto N22.

Traffic travelling fromTralee: Divert east at N70/N22 Roundabout on N22 towards Leebrook,

turn right onto N21 at Ballygarry Roundabout and head towards Castleisland, turn right at the

Tralee Road Roundabout onto N23, turn right at Killarney Road Roundabout, continue on N23

and join N22 at Farranfore Village.