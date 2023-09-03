Advertisement
Road closed following serious accident on Killorglin to Cromane road this morning

Sep 3, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Killorglin to Cromane road, that occurred this morning.

 

The collision involved a cyclist, but Gardaí have not yet released any information as to injuries to those involved, or details of what happened.

 

The main road between Hannah Mary's shop and Cromane Church remains closed this lunchtime, as Garda forensic investigators are expected at the scene.

Gardaí say it may be this evening before the road reopens.

 

