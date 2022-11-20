Riverside park and walkway in Killorglin to be considered for funding

A riverside park and walkway on the banks of the River Laune will be considered for funding.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill asked the council to source funding for a park, walkway and cycleway along the river.

Kerry County Council said it secured €1.2 million for Killorglin earlier this year, for the regeneration of Killorglin town.

It said the greater part of the funding will go towards developing buildings and enhancing public realm spaces.

The council added the provision of a riverside park and walkway in Killorglin will be considered under the Natural Amenity Connection element of this funding.