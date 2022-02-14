Ring of Kerry cycle announces this year’s charities

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has announced seven charities to benefit from this year’s event.

Participants can choose to represent and raise money for one charity of their choice.

The cycle will take place on July 2nd and will be limited to 8,000 cyclists for health and safety.

Registration opened at 12 noon on their website.

The charity cycle began 40 years ago and has raised €17.4 million for 160 charities.

PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, Cathal Walshe outlines this year’s charities.