Retired Kerry coroner says access to database for unidentified bodies should be restricted

May 18, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
A retired Kerry coroner says access to the new database of unidentified bodies should be restricted.

This week details about 44 unidentified remains were uploaded to a public system in a bid to repatriate the bodies to their loved ones.

The database includes details of where the bodies were found, any descriptive details available, if a DNA sample is available and where they have since been buried.

Three of the remains were found in Kerry.

Terence Casey served as South Kerry coroner until 2017.

He welcomes the new database but says access should be restricted to Gardaí and coroners to protect access to information on DNA:

