Three unidentified human remains found in Kerry included in new database

Information relating to three unidentified human remains, which were found in Kerry, are included in a newly launched database.

Details about 44 unidentified remains have been uploaded to a public data system in a bid to repatriate the bodies to their loved ones; three of the remains were found in Kerry. They include where the bodies were found, any descriptive details available and where they have since been buried.

The first were a man aged 25 and were found in Ballyheigue in October 1978.

The information states this man was possibly from London and that no DNA sample was available in this case.

Remains of a two-day-old baby, known as Baby John, were found on White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen in April 1984; DNA profiling was conducted on these remains.

The final remains were found in Tonevane Cross in July 1996; they were male but no other details were provided, however, a DNA sample is available.