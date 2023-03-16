Retired judge from Listowel supports President's anti-racism message

A retired High Court judge from Kerry has supported the President for his St Patrick’s Day message in which he condemns racism.

President Higgins said we must all stand in solidarity with those, from across the world, who are vulnerable.

Retired judge Bryan McMahon from Listowel has been a presiding officer at citizenship ceremonies since 2011.

Advertisement

He welcomes President Higgins’s comments.

The retired justice says there’s been a rise in far-right support across the world.

However, he says here in Ireland, the Government’s response is to be praised.

Advertisement

Bryan McMahon says migrants have made an important contribution to our economy.