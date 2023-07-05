Advertisement
Resolution to cap future investments made by Kerry Co-op board approved

Jul 5, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Resolution to cap future investments made by Kerry Co-op board approved
A resolution to cap future investments made by the board of Kerry Co-op at €50 million in a five-year period has been approved.

A vote took place at Kerry-Coop’s special general meeting this afternoon.

93% of members voted in favour of the resolution at the meeting which was attended by over 450 shareholders.

It means there’ll be a change to the society’s rule book, meaning member approval will be sought for any investment exceeding €50 million.

This came about after concerns were raised over the co-op’s plans for a joint venture with Kerry Group.

The venture involves Kerry Co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, buying back the plc’s milk processing facilities for dairy farmers.

Today’s result means it will now require shareholder approval.

 

