Researcher says Kerry needs to switch to sustainable tourism

Jun 2, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Researcher says Kerry needs to switch to sustainable tourism
Kerry needs to start planning for a switch to sustainable tourism, according to a leading researcher.

Lucy Taylor is a researcher on LIVE, an Irish-Welsh community-led, sustainable tourism project on the Iveragh and Llŷn peninsulas, which helps coastal communities to attract tourists outside of the summer seaon.

Ms Taylor says sustainable tourism not only benefits the environment but also helps to sustain communities long-term.

She says while we don't have too many tourists in Kerry, they all travel at the same time during the summer season.

She believe it's important to attract tourists throughout the entire year as damage is done to the environment during peak season.

Ms Taylor outlines the difficulties of sustainable tourism.

She says local people have the best ideas and the solution can be found by gathering all of their suggestions.

People who are interested in sustainable tourism can attend a meeting being held by LIVE on June 16th.

More information can be found on their website www.ecomuseumlive.eu.

 

