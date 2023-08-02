Research findings show complex relationship between religion and wellbeing for teenagers

There needs to be a wider conversation about what it actually means for young people to identify as Catholic in Ireland today.

That’s according to Dr Lydia Mannion, lecturer at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and educational and child psychologist - who lives in Causeway; whose research challenged the view that youths have no interest in religion or faith.

Her study into the religious beliefs of over 100 secondary school teenagers, including students from Kerry, explored the link between mental wellbeing and religion.

It found 80 students self-identified as Catholic, (many who attended catholic primary or secondary schools), while only 55 of these said that they believed in God.

Dr Mannion says the report shows a complex relationship between religion and wellbeing; but those who hold strong beliefs, feel positive impacts.