Advertisement
News

Research findings show complex relationship between religion and wellbeing for teenagers

Aug 2, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Research findings show complex relationship between religion and wellbeing for teenagers Research findings show complex relationship between religion and wellbeing for teenagers
REPRO FREE: Dr Lydia Mannion
Share this article

There needs to be a wider conversation about what it actually means for young people to identify as Catholic in Ireland today.

That’s according to Dr Lydia Mannion, lecturer at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and educational and child psychologist - who lives in Causeway; whose research challenged the view that youths have no interest in religion or faith.

Her study into the religious beliefs of over 100 secondary school teenagers, including students from Kerry, explored the link between mental wellbeing and religion.

Advertisement

It found 80 students self-identified as Catholic, (many who attended catholic primary or secondary schools), while only 55 of these said that they believed in God.

Dr Mannion says the report shows a complex relationship between religion and wellbeing; but those who hold strong beliefs, feel positive impacts.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus