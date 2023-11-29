Reports to examine potential greenway route for Castleisland

Consultants are preparing preliminary assessment reports in relation to a potential route that’ll connect Castleisland to the county’s greenway network.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly tabled a motion at the recent meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

He asked if any preliminary investigations had been carried out that might have identified a route for a Castleisland greenway which would link up with the county's other greenways.

In response, Kerry County Council says it has devised a greenway strategy.

It says consultants have been appointed to prepare the necessary preliminary assessment reports for a number of routes within the greenway strategy, including a route which links the network to Castleisland.