Report shows high rate of 20 minute-plus response times from Kerry Fire Service

Kerry Fire Brigade had the highest percentage of incidents where it took over 20 minutes to arrive on scene last year.

A report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), found nationally the scene was reached within 10 minutes in 56.2% of call-outs in 2021.

In Kerry, under 25% (22.29%) of call outs reached the scene in less than 10 minutes

The report found that 21% of incidents were attended by Kerry fire brigades in over 20 minutes, almost three times the national average.

Meanwhile, in the county over 51% (51.12%) of non-fire incidents were reached within 20 minutes, just under 21% (20.79%) were reached in over 20 minutes, while 28% of non fire incidents were reached in under 10 minutes.