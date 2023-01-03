Report says Kerry property prices rose by €5,000 in the last quarter of '22

A leading property website portal has found that property prices in Kerry have fallen by €5,000 during the last quarter of 2022.

MyHome.ie’s property price report has found that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €230,000.

The median house price refers to the sale price of a home ranked in the middle of a list of properties ranked from highest sale price to lowest.

Advertisement

MyHome.ie’s property price report, produced in association with Davy stockbrokers, examined the last three months of last year.

The report finds that the median asking price for a property in Kerry stands at €230,000 which MyHome.ie says indicates that prices have risen by €15,000 compared with the same time 12 months ago.

The MyHome.ie report found that asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €1,000 over the last quarter of 2022 to €199,000 – but prices in this market segment rose by €14,000 compared to the end of 2021.

Advertisement

The asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Kerry rose by €5,000 during the last three months of 2022 to €240,000 when compared to the preceding period covering August to September – €240,000 represents a yearly increase of €17,500 for this type of home.

The MyHome.ie property price report says at the end of last year, there were 386 properties for sale for the final quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.7% on the third quarter of the year.

The report also says the average time for a property to go sale agreed in Kerry now stands at nearly four months.