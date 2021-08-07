Report praises Kerry County Council for management of public rights of way

A new report has praised Kerry County Council for its management of public rights of way.

The report by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) has researched and analysed how local authorities manage and record the issue of public rights of way.

The OPR's report identified Kerry County Council as a local authority which implements good practice in terms of recording and managing rights of way.

The council's Kerry County Development Plan 2015-2021 was highlighted for its illustration of where 42 public rights of way are located in the county, including along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Planning Regulator Niall Cussen says Kerry County Council recognised the value and importance of clearly identifying rights of way, which better informs the public on where and how to enjoy these amenities.