Report finds farming and forestry are major causes of pollution in River Feale

A study into the River Feale has found that practices by the farming and forestry farming sectors are the major reasons for its decline in water quality.

In the 20th century, the Feale was regarded as among the country’s most outstanding salmon and sea trout rivers but in recent decades, fish numbers have declined.

The study also found that the overflow from many septic tanks within the river catchment went directly into drains, streams and rivers with little or no treatment.

The Feale rises in North Cork and flows west for 75 kilometres through Abbeyfeale and Listowel before entering the sea near Ballybunion.

The study by engineering and environmental consultants Malachy Walsh and Partners was commissioned by community development organisation West Limerick Resources.

Other organisations involved are North East West Kerry Development (NEWKD) and IRD Duhallow.

It was completed in August last year but has not been made public.

The report finds that pesticide contamination of the upper Feale catchment is a significant problem

According to the authors, pesticide elevation is due to the use of the MCPA herbicide in treating rushes on marginal land and on an insecticide used to control the large pine weevil which is a threat to trees in certified plantations.

The report’s authors say this insecticide, cypermethrin, is extremely toxic to aquatic life – Coillte, the State commercial forestry business, and the Irish Forestry Unit Trust, the country’s largest private forest owner, have been given a derogation to use it.

The authors say the plantation of coniferous species has helped caused peat slides; these were attributed to heavy rainfall combined with physical changes to peat brought about by commercial forestry.

Farmers’ spreading of fertilisers and manure as well as direct discharges or runoff from yards are also affecting water quality in the Feale, the report finds.

The authors say it’s clear from surveys undertaken that agriculture is having a negative impact on water quality and that some serious breaches of environmental legislation were noted in these field surveys.