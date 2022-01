The cost of repairing and maintaining social homes in the county increased by 50% in 2020.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its budget plans for 2022.

The council says the average cost per property to repair and maintain a social home in the county was €743 per unit in 2020, up from around €480 in 2019.

It cost an average of €13,500 to prepare a social house for reletting in Kerry in 2020.