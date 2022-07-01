Advertisement
Reopening of Skellig Michael to visitors further delayed to Monday

Jul 1, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Reopening of Skellig Michael to visitors further delayed to Monday
Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/REPRO FREE;
The planned reopening of Skellig Michael to visitors tomorrow has been further delayed.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has been closed temporarily to visitors, following a rockfall on June 13th.

The closure was to allow the Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, to carry out a full examination and clears debris.

The OPW had planned to allow visitors back onto the island tomorrow, but now says poor weather and sea conditions today made it impossible for OPW guide staff to travel to the island.

Similar conditions are forecast for tomorrow, but they’re expected to improve on Sunday, which will allow staff to travel there.

This means Skellig Michael can reopen to visitors on Monday.

