Rents in Kerry up 11% in a year

Rents in Kerry are up over 11% compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the Daft.ie Rental Report for the second quarter of this year.

The Daft.ie Rental Report is an analysis of recent trends in the Irish residential rental market.

In Kerry during the second quarter of this year, rents were on average €1,291 which is a rise of 11.4% compared to the same time last year.

It also represents a quarterly increase of 3.1%.

The average rent for a one-bed apartment in Kerry now costs €836 a month, while the monthly rent for a two-bed house stands at €1,003.

Rents for three-bed houses in Kerry went up over 12% in the space of a year, to €1,165 per month.

Four-bed houses now cost an average of €1,281 per month to rent in Kerry, up 9%, while rents for five-bed houses stood at €1,536 per month in the second quarter of this year.

The report shows rents are more expensive than average monthly mortgage repayments in Kerry.

Nationally, rents rose by 10.7%; it’s the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit increases, however, it does represent a slowdown compared to mid-2022.