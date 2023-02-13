Rents in Kerry up 10% since end of 2021

Rents in Kerry were 10% higher at the end of 2022 than they were 12 months previously.

That’s according to the Daft.ie Rental Report for the fourth quarter of last year.

Rents were up in all 54 markets surveyed by Daft.ie across the country, by an average of 13.7%.

The average rent paid in Kerry over the last three months of 2022 was just under €1,200.

It represents a quarterly increase of just over 2%, and a yearly increase of over 10%.

The average one-bed property in Kerry now costs over €800 to rent, while a two-bed costs €937.

Rents for three-bed houses in Kerry went up 15% in the space of a year, up to over €1,100 per month.

Four-bed houses now cost an average of €1,212 per month to rent in Kerry, up 11%, while rents for five-bed houses stood still at just under €1,500 per month.

The report shows rents are now more expensive than average monthly mortgage repayments across every property type surveyed in Kerry.