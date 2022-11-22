Rent in Kerry up almost 9% in the last 12 months

The average rent in Kerry has risen by almost 9% in a year.

That's according to the Daft Rental price report for the period covering July to the end of September this year.

The figures contained in the report reveal a national increase of 14.1 per cent, is the highest ever recorded since the reports launch in 2006.

Rents in Kerry are up 8.7% in the last year, according to the Daft Rental Price Report.

The latest index shows that the average price of rent in the county is €1,171 per month, up from 1,070 per month from the same period last year and it's a 1% increase quarter-on-quarter.

The figure marks an increase of over 109%, since rents hit their lowest point in Kerry.

The average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment in the county is €789, up over 12% (12.3%) in the last year.

Rent for a two-bed house has risen by almost 10% (9.6%) to €896 per month.

The average rent for a 3-bed house increased by over 14% (14.2%) to €1,068, while there was a 13.8% rise in rent of four bed houses, to €1,207 per month.

Meanwhile, there was a 2.6% drop in the average rent of a 5 bed house to €1,398 per month.

The shortage of rental supply continues to be a major factor in price increases.

The report states that there are 267 properties available to rent on its website across the entire province of Munster , while the cost of a room rental in the province has increased by 17% in the year to October.