Advertisement
News

Rent in Kerry up almost 9% in the last 12 months

Nov 22, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Rent in Kerry up almost 9% in the last 12 months Rent in Kerry up almost 9% in the last 12 months
Share this article

The average rent in Kerry has risen by almost 9% in a year.

That's according to the Daft Rental price report for the period covering July to the end of September this year.

The figures contained in the report reveal a national increase of 14.1 per cent, is the highest ever recorded since the reports launch in 2006.

Advertisement

Rents in Kerry are up 8.7% in the last year, according to the Daft Rental Price Report.

The latest index shows that the average price of rent in the county is €1,171 per month, up from 1,070 per month from the same period last year and it's a 1% increase quarter-on-quarter.

The figure marks an increase of over 109%, since rents hit their lowest point in Kerry.

Advertisement

The average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment in the county is €789, up over 12% (12.3%) in the last year.

Rent for a two-bed house has risen by almost 10% (9.6%) to €896 per month.

The average rent for a 3-bed house increased by over 14% (14.2%) to €1,068, while there was a 13.8% rise in rent of four bed houses, to €1,207 per month.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there was a 2.6% drop in the average rent of a 5 bed house to €1,398 per month.

The shortage of rental supply continues to be a major factor in price increases.

The report states that there are 267 properties available to rent on its website across the entire province of Munster , while the cost of a room rental in the province has increased by 17% in the year to October.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus