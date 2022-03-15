Renewed calls for Lyme disease awareness signs be erected in Killarney National Park

There are renewed calls for Lyme disease awareness signs to be erected within Killarney National Park.

Independent councillor Maura Healy Rae made the call at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

She says they’ve heard how debilitating the illness can be; she says she isn’t scaremongering but feels awareness needs to be raised.

Cllr Maura Healy Rae is calling on the council to write to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to request the signs be erected within the park.