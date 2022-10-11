Removal of Ukrainians refugees from Killarney to make way for asylum seekers is questioned

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney is questioning why Ukrainian woman and children are being moved from the town to make space for 200 male asylum seekers.

Niall Kelleher says the 135 Ukrainians, who’ve been living in Hotel Killarney since March, were told yesterday they’re being moved to a hotel in Westport, Co Mayo tomorrow.

An emergency meeting was called last evening, with councillor Kelleher, TD Brendan Griffin, a representative from St Oliver’s National School, and KASI - the Killarney Immigrant Support Centre among those that attended.

Deputy Brendan Griffin is raising the matter in the Dáil today.

Councillor Niall Kelleher says these women and children have settled in Killarney, and asks why they’re being uprooted with less than two days' notice.