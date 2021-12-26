Remains of late Fr Kevin McNamara lying in repose in two Kerry Churches today

The remains of the late Fr Kevin McNamara will be lying in repose in two Kerry Churches today.

The Parish Priest of Glenflesk, who is a native of Co Clare, died suddenly on Tuesday in hospital.

His remains are lying in repose in St Aghatha's Church, Glenflesk until 12 noon and at the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane from 2pm to 4pm today.

Members of the public are invited to visit but are asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Requiem Mass for Fr Kevin McNamara will take place in Co Clare (St Senan's Church, Cooraclare) tomorrow (Monday) at 2pm and he will be laid to rest afterwards in Dromelihy Cemetery in Co Clare.

The Co Clare native had served in many Kerry parishes, Moyvane up until last July, and previously Kenmare, Killarney, and Gneeveguilla/Knocknagree.