Relief as St John of God to continue services at St Mary of the Angels

The brother of a resident at St Mary of the Angels says she is delighted that St John of God will continue to run services there.

St John of God is to defer its proposed exit from community services, which will ensure the vital services are maintained across Kerry, including the congregated residential facility in Beaufort.

It is to take part in a sustainability impact assessment with the HSE to discuss its future service provision.

Lynn Fitzpatrick, whose brother Bernard lives at St Mary of the Angels, addressed the Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters last month.

She says there has been a lot of uncertainty about the future of service provision in the past year and this decision will provide breathing space to plan: