Relatives of loved ones who died in crashes should speak about road safety in secondary schools

Feb 23, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Relatives of loved ones who died in crashes should speak about road safety in secondary schools
Families in Kerry who’ve lost loved ones in crashes should be in secondary schools talking about road safety.

That’s according to Eileen Stryker, who is from Brosna.

Eileen’s 18-year-old son Ray was killed in a crash in October 2006.

She feels more should be done in terms of highlighting the dangers on our roads to second level students.

Ms Stryker says while guest speakers visit schools on occasion, she feels it’s not enough.

She says a programme needs to be implemented and she supports driving instructions being introduced into the curriculum.

Eileen Stryker feels having relatives of people who’ve died on our roads speak to students would have an impact:

 

