REEdI project and new course at MTU means Kerry is at forefront of engineering

A project and new course at Munster Technological University Kerry will result in Kerry being at the forefront of the engineering sector.

That’s according to Professor Edmond Harty, President of Engineers Ireland who was speaking at the REEdI Engineering Symposium 2023 at MTU Kerry today.

REEdI - Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland – has a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at MTU Kerry, which gives engineers have two years industry experience before they graduate.

Edmond Harty believes this degree and the activities of the REEdI team at MTU Kerry means this county can be at the forefront of the engineering sector.