Recruits sought for entrepreneur programme being run in Tralee

People in Kerry with an early-stage business or a start-up idea are being urged to apply for an entrepreneur development programme.

New Frontiers is run in the Tom Crean Centre on the MTU campus in Tralee, and is funded by Enterprise Ireland.

Phase 1 is about testing a business idea; a phase 1 weekend bootcamp is running on June 16th and 17th, with the deadline for applications being June 9th.

Phase 2 runs from September and is full-time for six months, with a support package valued at €30,000 including a €15,000 tax-free stipend.

The deadline for phase 2 application is June 22nd, with details available on creancentre.com or newfrontiers.ie

You can listen here to an interview with Emily Reen, Enterprise Coordinator and New Frontiers Programme Manager at Munster Technological University from this week's In Business with Mary Gallagher.