Recruits sought for entrepreneur programme being run in Tralee

Feb 16, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry with an early-stage business or a start-up idea are being urged to apply for an entrepreneur development programme.

New Frontiers is run in the Tom Crean Centre on the MTU campus in Tralee, and is funded by Enterprise Ireland.

Phase 1 is about testing a business idea and recruitment is taking place, with the deadline for applications being February 23rd.

Emily Reen is enterprise coordinator and New Frontiers programme manager at the Munster Technological University.

She explains what phase 1 involves:

