Recruitment information evening on joining the Gardaí to be held in Listowel

Jan 31, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
A Garda recruitment information meeting is to take place from 6pm to 8pm in The Listowel Arms Hotel tomorrow, February 1st.

An Garda Siochana is currently on a major recruitment drive, and those interested are advised to apply on publicjobs.ie before February 8.

Those who apply will be required to be successful at a number of competitive stages, including online aptitude tests, a competency based interview and a fitness test.

The age limit to apply to be a Garda recently increased from 35 to 50, while the allowance for trainee Gardaí has also been increased to €305 per week.

Sgt Fidelma O'Leary, who is stationed in Listowel,  encouraged anyone with even a slight interest in joining the force, to come along to tomorrow night's meeting:

