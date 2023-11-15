11% rise in number of Gardaí in Kerry over past 10 years

There has been an 11% increase in the number of Gardaí based in Kerry in the past 10 years.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell, says three new probationary Gardaí have been allocated to the county in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there are currently 9 Trainee Gardaí assigned to the Kerry Division.

The statistics show, as of October 16th, 331 Gardaí are allocated to the Kerry division, up from 298 in 2013.

This includes one chief superintendent and three superintendents, which is unchanged on a decade ago.

Advertisement

There has been a 333% rise in the numbers of inspectors in the county, with 13 allocated to the Kerry division, up from 3 ten years ago.

A rise of 14% in the number of sergeants in the Kerry Garda Division has been recorded, with 49 in the county, up from 43 in 2013.

The number of frontline Gardaí has jumped by almost 7%, with 265 currently based in the county.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Garda staff, which includes profession, technical, administrative, and industrial roles, rose by over 55%; with 59 staff currently in Kerry, up from 38 in 2013.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell, says appointment of this staff has increased the capacity of frontline Gardaí to perform operational policing functions.

He added over this period the divisional drugs unit rose by 50%, with permanent drugs policing members allocated to Tralee, Killarney and Listowel.

Advertisement

The figures shows there are currently 2 Sergeants and 14 Gardaí assigned to the West Kerry area.

There have been two retirements in the West Kerry area since 2022, one in December 2022 and one in May 2023.

According to the report one of the vacancies was filled in September 2023, with the permanent allocation of an additional Garda to Dingle Garda Station.

Advertisement

An Garda Siobhána advised due to increased recruitment, the Kerry Division will be allocated additional Gardaí throughout the coming year and this will allow for any remaining vacancies in the Kerry Division to be filled.

The information was provided in response to a question from Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Breandán Fitzgerald.