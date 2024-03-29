Recent sheep and cattle prices at the mart are among the strongest ever.

That's according to the manager of Kenmare Mart, Cllr. Dan McCarthy who says the trend is difficult to understand.

Bad weather means animals, which would usually be in the fields by this time of year, are still housed, needing fodder and increasing farm expenses.

Advertisement

A meeting of the Department of Agriculture's National Fodder and Food Security Committee is currently underway to discuss the issue.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy Rae has called on Minister Charlie McConalogue urgently to introduce several financial packages for farmers to avoid "one of the worst fodder crisis in living memory".

Cllr McCarthy says, despite these pressures, the mart trade is exceptionally strong: