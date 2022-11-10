Advertisement
RDI Hub to host digital-first event

Nov 10, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The RDI Hub in Killorglin will host an event next week to help businesses and community groups adopt a digital-first approach.

‘Destination Growth - from local to global, through the resources on your doorstep’ will take place in the RDI Hub next Tuesday (November 15th) from 9am to 2pm.

The event is open to entrepreneurs, sole traders, community groups, independent and local businesses and anyone interested in improving their online presence.

A range of speakers will outline how they use digital media and the benefits they’ve experienced as a result.

To register for the event click here.

