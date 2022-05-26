Rathmore roadworks to finish by September

The roadworks in Rathmore are approaching 60% completion.

The works in the plaza are to progress later in May with footpath and surfacing upgrades continuing to Shinnagh (Shin-aah) cross.

They’re due to finish in August / September of this year.

Advertisement

Currently, the project involves footway upgrades, construction of a plaza, regularising the park and the upgrading of public lighting.

Kerry County Council's senior engineer Paul Curry gave an update at a special meeting of Killarney Municipal District.