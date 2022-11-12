Rathmore man wins Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person award

A Rathmore man has been named Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media.

Jerh O’Donoghue was given the award in recognition of his work in the charity sector within the local community.

Jerh founded the Social Action Group (SAG) Rathmore in 1975 to give young people an opportunity to become involved and help their community.

SAG provides much needed services, such as a day care centre with a meals on wheels and laundry service for older people and others in need.