Advertisement
News

Rathmore man wins Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person award

Nov 12, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Rathmore man wins Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person award Rathmore man wins Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person award
Repro Free :: Pictured at the Gala Retail store, Killarney, are from left, Colin McTaggart, Retail Operations Executive at Gala Retail, Eileen O’Donoghue, Jerh O’Donoghue, who was named Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person, Iryna Rudenko, Store Manager and Peter Clifford, Director of Peter Clifford &amp; Sons Wholesale. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT © Jerh O’Donoghue Named Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person at the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards JERH O’Donoghue from Rathmore, County Kerry is celebrating this week after being named Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media. Jerh’s extensive and inspirational work in the charity sector within the local community earned him the title of Inspirational Person in this year’s awards. Established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Gala Retail awarded inspirational people from every county in Ireland, naming county inspirational people who were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers. Jerh really impressed the judges for his work in the local community and is a worthy winner of the county award for his inspirational efforts. Social Action Group (SAG) Rathmore was founded by Jerh in 1975 to give young people an opportunity to become involved in community work and to make a difference to the lives of people throughout the community and beyond. Jerh has unselfishly dedicated over 47 years with constant energy and exuberance. Under Jerh’s guidance, SAG has evolved over the years and has been recognised as a leader in providing
Share this article

A Rathmore man has been named Kerry’s Most Inspirational Person at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media.

Jerh O’Donoghue was given the award in recognition of his work in the charity sector within the local community.

Jerh founded the Social Action Group (SAG) Rathmore in 1975 to give young people an opportunity to become involved and help their community.

Advertisement

SAG provides much needed services, such as a day care centre with a meals on wheels and laundry service for older people and others in need.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus