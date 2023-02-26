Rare film screening to take place in Dunquin

There will be a film screening in Kerry today.

The Accidental Anthropologist: a programme of films by Benjamin Gault will be shown at the Blasket Centre, Dunquin.

This film explores the work of an American naturalist who visited Cork and Kerry in 1925 -1926.

He captured rare footage of the lives of people in the Blasket Islands in the mid 1920’s.

Doors for the event will open at 7, with the screening set to begin at 7:30.

The event is free of charge, and there will be tea and coffee after.