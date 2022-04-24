Rally of the Lakes worth in excess of €10 million to Killarney

The International Rally of the Lakes is worth in excess of €10 million to Killarney.

That’s according to Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce president Niall Kelleher.

The 41st event will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend and the chamber is urging local businesses to prepare for what it says will be a busy weekend.

Chamber president and Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher says the event is right up there in terms of major attractions in the town.

He adds Killarney's tourism industry relies heavily on flagship festivals, gatherings and rally events.