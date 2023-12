Kerry will be under another Status Yellow rainfall warning tomorrow.

The warning comes into effect at 10am, and will last until 1pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann is predicting spells of heavy rain spreading eastwards, accompanied by strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

It also covers Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Met Éireann is warning of possible localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, and poor visibility.